

CHAMBER ACCEPTING GREAT OREGON COAST GARAGE SALE REGISTRATION FORMS DURING MONTH OF MARCH

The Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce is pleased to once again organize the Great Oregon Coast Garage Sale to take place April 21, 22, and 23 in the greater Lincoln City area. Those interested in having a garage sale should fill out the registration form at the Chamber office anytime between March 1st and March 31st. Each garage sale will be listed on the map for $15, group/neighborhood sales are listed for $20.

This annual event consists of around 100 garage sales and draws bargain hunters from not only surrounding areas but neighboring states, as well. “We get calls at the Chamber all year long inquiring about the garage sales,” said Chamber Office Manager, Candace Paris. “Visitors aren’t the only ones that look forward to the garage sales as many residents take advantage of the coordinated event as it provides the opportunity to get some spring cleaning done and make some extra money,” she said.

After the firm March 31st deadline, the information will be compiled to create a map that lists participants, their location, and a short list of their sale items. The map will be printed in the Oregon Coast Today on Wednesday, April 19th.

Large laminated “Garage Sale” signs will available for garage sale participants to borrow for a $15 refundable deposit. The Chamber will accept cash, check or credit cards for registration. The refundable sign deposit must be a separate transaction of cash or check.

The Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce is an organization made up of local business members supporting one another and the community. Their office is located at 4039 NW Logan Rd., Lincoln City. For more information, go to www.lcchamber.com, or call the Chamber office at 541-994-3070 or email info@lcchamber.com.