A message from a Lincoln City reader:

A warning to Lincoln City folks that there were two prowlers in our neighborhood late last night. They went through the neighbor’s glove box of her unlocked car. The son got up with his dog and saw them. They took off running down the bush past our fence.

We must be cautious and not leave any windows unlocked without a dowel rod to hold closed and keep cars locked as well as all doors. Don’t be a statistic.