Grant helps hospital purchase device to accelerate treatment for stroke victims

In health care, there’s a saying that, when it comes to strokes, “time is brain.” That is because two million brain cells die each minute stroke treatment is delayed.

Thanks to a $2,000 grant from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund, the Emergency Department at Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital (SPCH) just got faster with their treatment. The grant enabled the Pacific Communities Health District Foundation to complete the purchase of a $10,000 iSTAT handheld device for the hospital’s Emergency Department. With this device, hospital staff can now perform urgent laboratory tests at the bedside of patients, reducing lab result time from approximately 30 minutes to only three minutes.

“Our department sees a significant number of patients each year with stroke symptoms, and this device will help us treat them more quickly to save lives,” said Frank Romano, Emergency Department Manager at SPCH. “We are grateful for the grant that made this purchase possible.”

Besides helping stroke victims, this device will also aid treatment for heart attack, sepsis and blood disorders.