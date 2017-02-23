Here come the lawsuits – Suit to force EPA to add river water temps to list of “must haves” for healthy fish habitat
A number of northwest environmental groups and fishing organizations have filed suit in Federal Court against the Environmental Protection Agency demanding that river water temperatures be added to the list of “must haves” when evaluating minimum habitat conditions for northwest U.S. fishery habitats.
The story is in The Oregonian. Click here.
