Oregon Health Authority on Implication for Possible Changes to the Affordable Care Act



As the U.S. Congress continues to ponder whether to repeal the Affordable Care Act, many state health organizations, including some here in Oregon, are trying to get information out to the public to let citizens know what is at stake.

The Oregon Health Authority has issued an information sheet that boils it all down to understandable information that all citizens need to help them come to grips with what is about to happen “to them” or “for them.” Click here.