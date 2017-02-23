Weather or Not: Icy Roads, Wintry Precip Possible

Thursday, Feb. 23rd – Lincoln County

Summary: Rain showers, short sunbreaks, light winds, cool temperatures yesterday.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Rain…

Lincoln City: 50F/33F/0.02”

Depoe Bay: 47F/31F/0.07”

Newport: 45F/30F/0.12”

Waldport: 46F/33F/0.15”

Yachats: 48F/34F/0.05”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 4,200’ & 5,000’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: calm/Altimeter: 30.29”

A Special Weather Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for low snow levels through early next week. A cool and unstable air mass will linger over the region for the next several days. Low elevation temperatures will hover in the lower to middle 30s each night. Most accumulating snow will remain around 1,000 feet or higher. However, some showers may bring visible snow down to sea level for most of the next several days. The best chance for brief low level accumulations will be during the overnight and early daylight hours when ground temperatures are coldest. Any accumulations will be short-lived and should melt within a couple hours. Above 1,000 feet, 1-2 inches of accumulation are possible each day. This would impact many Coast Range passes along with the Cascade foothills and the highest terrain of the Portland and Vancouver Metro area.

Friday appears to have the best potential for accumulating snow as a compact upper low will slide south along the Coast centered about 200 miles offshore. Weather models are currently keeping most precipitation along the Coast Range and westward. However, a couple are hinting at potential for a brief snow band to form over the north Willamette Valley and lower Columbia River area, including the Portland Metro area around the time of the morning commute. The range of possible accumulation amounts at elevations close to sea level are mostly less than a half inch, however, one model indicates 1-2 inches ending around 10:00am Friday morning. Those traveling over the next several days should stay up to date with the latest forecasts and especially for Friday as details evolve.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on this possible Wintry event. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Forecast: Pretty chilly overnight with the thermometer dipping to freezing or a bit below (see Travel section), but we should be warming up to around 45F this afternoon. Rain showers, possibly mixed with snow, sunbreaks and light winds round out today’s predictions. Tonight, a slight chance of rain/snow showers, low of 30-35F. There’s a very good chance of rain/snow showers tomorrow, though little or no snow accumulation is expected, high again only 45F. Outlook is for a break on Saturday with partial clearing and less precipitation, showers Sunday, a chance of showers Monday and Tuesday, mostly cloudy Wednesday. The mercury remains unseasonably cool until early next week.

Seafood & Wine Festival… Light winds, rain/snow showers, sunbreaks (Saturday should be dry, Sunday wet) and cool throughout the event with highs of 45F, lows of 30-35F.

Travel: Roads are icy along the Central Coast this morning with temperatures near freezing. In the Coast Range, there is black ice on the pavement, temps 25-30F. Willamette Valley highways are wet with spots of ice, temperatures 30-35F. The Columbia River Gorge has spots of ice, thermometer readings 30-35F. For the Cascades, packed snow, spots of ice and 20-25F in the passes this morning, carry chains or traction tires. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are variable 5-10 knots this morning with seas 5-6 feet at 11 seconds. Expect mostly benign marine weather for the next week with seas 5-8 feet and winds remaining below small craft advisory criteria. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers, cool, surf 4-5 feet (low).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

02/23 Thu 09:44 AM 8.26 H

02/23 Thu 04:35 PM 0.32 L

02/23 Thu 11:13 PM 7.18 H

02/24 Fri 04:29 AM 3.34 L

In Short: Showers, rain/snow mix, continued cool and unsettled.