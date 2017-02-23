Theatre West Auditions – “Love, Loss and What I Wore”



Theatre West is issuing an audition call for their production of Love, Loss and What I Wore, a comedy by Nora and Delia Ephron. This reader’s theatre play is directed by Danielle Ryan.

Auditions will be held at the Theatre West located at 3536 HWY 101 in Lincoln City on Sunday March 12 at 7:00 P.M.

The play will run for one week-end April 13 – 15, 2017 at Lincoln City Cultural Center. It will be presented on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening at 7:30 P.M. with call at 6:30 P.M. There will be a matinee at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday April 15.

This activity is supported in part by a grant from the Oregon Cultural Trust, investing in Oregon’s arts, humanities and heritage, and the Lincoln County Cultural Coalition.

Theatre West is a non-profit, all volunteer community theatre whose roots in the community go back to 1975. Membership dues are minimal at $15.00 per year for an individual $25.00 for a couple and $35.00 for a family. Everyone in the community is invited to join and support our Lincoln City community theatre. More information about the theatre may be found at www.theatrewest.com or call (541) 994-5663.