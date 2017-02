One lane of U.S. 101 five miles south of Cannon Beach will remain open until 7 a.m. when ODOT will need to close the roadway to all traffic so rock scalers can continue to work at the landslide location. The goal is to get the slide cleaned up and the road open some time late this morning or early this afternoon. Travelers can detour around the slide by using OR 53 (Necanicum Highway) and U.S. 26.