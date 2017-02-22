101 back open south of Cannon Beach – But with only one lane of traffic – flaggers handling it.
Feb 222017
One lane of U.S. 101 five miles south of Cannon Beach is open with two way traffic controlled by flaggers. The road is open during the evening but could be closed again in the morning when rock scalers return to finish their work at the slide that closed the road earlier today. Travelers should slow down and proceed cautiously through the area.
