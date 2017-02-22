OSP, LC Sheriff’s Office and Coast Guard on the lookout for missing Lincoln City woman

Tuesday evening the Lincoln City Police Department received a report that Lynette Kay PROPST, age 60, of Lincoln City, had been missing for a few days. PROPST was last contacted by text message on February 19th, Sunday night.

Deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office located PROPST’s 2002 Nissan Pathfinder parked and unoccupied in Rocky Creek State Park south of Depoe Bay. A note in the window indicated that the Nissan had broken down and she would return for it soon.

A search of the area was conducted by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Depoe Bay Fire and Rescue, and the United States Coast Guard, both in the ocean and aboard al search and rescue helicopter. PROPST was not located, but the search is on-going.

Oregon State Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying any witnesses or the whereabouts of Kay PROPST. Anyone with information is urged to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at 503-375-3555.

PROPST is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 113 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. More information will be released when it becomes available.