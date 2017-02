6:37pm

Report of a chimney fire at a home at 1010 Ball Boulevard, off Crestline in Waldport. Neighbor reports chimney glowing red with sparks coming out the top. Neighbor told 9-1-1 that the owner of the home with the chimney fire was on the roof earlier with a garden hose and that the chimney was giving off dripping creosote.

6:45pm

Firefighters arrive and after examining the scene, it appears the chimney fire may be out.