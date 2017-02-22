Highway 101 closed today just south of Cannon Beach – maybe tomorrow too



U.S. 101 five miles south of Cannon Beach will be closed through at least the end of the day or possibly tomorrow to allow for scalers to remove loose rock and materials from a slide that closed the highway earlier today. The roadway will be opened only when it is safe for travelers.

Travelers needing to detour around the closure should use OR 53 (Necanicum Highway) and U.S 26. If taking the detour, factor in at least one hour of extra travel time. Anyone traveling on Coast and Coast Range highways should be aware of slide dangers after record rainfall that has saturated soils. Travelers should drive with caution and be alert to downed trees, debris and other materials on these roadways.