11:05am

Report of a black kayak floating 100 yards off Depoe Bay at the south end of town. Caller to 9-1-1 said the empty kayak is floating just beyond the surf line west of 1113 No. Highway 101.

11:09am

Depoe Bay Fire-Rescue and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy are on scene searching the area for any sign of a distressed person.

11:10am

Depoe Bay Fire says their binoculars revealed it’s a log bobbing in the surf.