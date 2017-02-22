Nothing like staying in touch with who’s running the show…

OCCC will provide live video town hall connections to Salem this Friday morning at 7:45 so that the public can connect with their elected representatives at the start of this busy legislative session.

Ask questions! Hear, live and in person, from your electeds about what’s coming to the floor in the days and weeks ahead — and what it means for you, and for Lincoln County.

We will have video conferences in both our Lincoln City and Newport locations – signs in the lobby will direct the public to the room in each location.

We would love for you to join us, and to share this invitation with others on your email list or through your Facebook pages, etc.

OCCC Locations hosting this week’s video town hall:

Central County Campus – 400 SE College Way, Newport

North County Center – 3788 SE High School Drive, Lincoln City