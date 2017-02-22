Weather or Not: Mixing it Up

Wednesday, Feb. 22nd – Lincoln County

Summary: Intense rain showers early, dry later, moderate winds and cool yesterday.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Rain…

Lincoln City: 51F/39F/0.46”

Depoe Bay: 50F/37F/0.32”

Newport: 48F/36F/0.47”

Waldport: 46F/38F/1.17”

Yachats: 48F/40F/0.88”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 3 mph/Altimeter: 30.25”

Forecast: The predicted cooler air arrived on schedule overnight and will be with us for several days. Showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two are on tap today, light winds and a high of 45F. Tonight, we’re in for a possible Wintry mix of rain and snow showers, the mercury dropping to 35F but little or no snow accumulation is expected. Still chilly tomorrow, showers remain likely and the high again stalls near 45F. Outlook is for showers Friday, partly sunny Saturday, then a chance of showers Sunday through Tuesday. Below normal thermometer readings are projected to last until early next week.

Seafood & Wine Festival… Mainly light winds, showers, sunbreaks and cool throughout the event with highs of 45F, lows of 35F.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there are possible spots of ice with 32F in the passes. Willamette Valley highways are wet, there’s dense fog, temperatures near 35F. The Columbia River Gorge has wet roads, thermometer readings 35-40F. For the Cascades, snow showers, packed snow, and 20-25F in the passes this morning, the snow level is at the surface, carry chains or traction tires, except chains required at Government Camp, up to 2 inches of snow is predicted for the passes today. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are variable 5-15 knots this morning with seas 8 feet at 14 seconds. Expect quiet weather with 6-8 foot seas for the next several days and winds below advisory strength through at least Friday. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers, surf 5-6 feet (low).

* Tides

02/22 Wed 08:53 AM 7.93 H

02/22 Wed 03:54 PM 0.81 L

02/22 Wed 10:35 PM 6.72 H

02/23 Thu 03:42 AM 3.81 L

In Short: Showers, rain/snow mix, continued cool and unsettled.