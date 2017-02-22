Pumping up Safe Haven Hill, Fixing Moore Drive Storm Drainage and Affirming Newport as a Sanctuary City

Everyone in Newport knows that it’s not an issue of IF but actually WHEN the “Big One” hits the coast, and after 5 full minutes of strong Cascadia Earthquake shaking, it will be necessary to be able to scramble to safety out of the way of an arriving tsunami.

And one of those “refuge” locations is atop Safe Haven Hill in South Beach. City Fire Chief Rob Murphy told the Newport City Council Tuesday evening that the city’s emergency preparedness plan focuses on acquiring large shipping containers, placing them in strategic locations like on top of Safe Haven Hill and filling them with everything that earthquake survivors need: Food, emergency shelter tents, common drugs to prevent infections, lots of drinkable water and other emergency items.

Chief Murphy told the council that it’s clear to him that such “survival containers” should be placed in at least four other locations around Newport to enable survivors to endure the first couple of days after an earthquake and tsunami, and begin to make their way to bigger centers of refuge – like at Oregon Coast Community College and areas north of the bridge. Chief Murphy says he’s looking for ways to acquire more steel containers in which to place survival goods to keep everyone alive and healthy until further help can arrive from areas beyond Oregon by air and by sea.

The City Council also learned that the recent “Vision 2040” project is still ongoing – the next step involving more outreach into the community to add to the pile of opinions and other data provided by a heavy weekend of community-wide input on what they would like Newport to become by 2040. Many groups and organizations that didn’t participate in the inaugural launch of the project will be asked to submit their ideas by clicking on this link: https://www.goo.gl/widu8V.

The City Council bit the bullet on John Moore Road and approved some storm water improvements so that heavy rainwater stops inundating The Embarcadero as it flows off of Highway 20, down John Moore Road and into the resort’s parking lots. Work on the improvements should begin by late Spring which will direct storm water straight to Yaquina Bay without historical flood patterns.

And as usual, anything connected with recently “elected” President Donald Trump has agitated city halls all over the country – including communities in Oregon. As it turns out, Oregon is a state legislatively proclaimed “Sanctuary State” when it comes to immigrants – immigrants either here legally or otherwise. But Newport City Councilors want the world to know that they want the world to know that Newport is not only in a Sanctuary State, a Sanctuary County, but also is, itself, a Sanctuary City. However the council wasn’t quite prepared to write the formal language that would go with such a declaration. So they carried the issue over to the next meeting – which is only two weeks away.