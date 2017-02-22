Community Emergency Response Team is looking for caring and committed volunteers



The Central Coast Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) latest training classes begins Tuesday March 7, at 5:30 PM. The CERT program goals are to promote emergency preparedness, develop skills to respond to and cope with the aftermath of a disaster, and develop neighborhood self-sufficiency before, during and after a natural or man-made disaster. Topics taught and completed by the participants include:

* Disaster preparedness

* Disaster fire suppression

* Disaster medical operations

* Light search and rescue

* Terrorism

* Disaster psychology

* CERT organization, and

* The final drill.

CERT graduates have the knowledge, skills, and abilities to not only help their family be better prepared for emergencies, but to assist their neighborhood in becoming better prepared to take action when Newport is threatened by a major emergency or disaster.

Members will maintain and refine their skills by participating in exercises and activities. They can attend supplemental training opportunities offered by the Newport Fire and Rescue, Lincoln County Emergency Services Department, and the Newport Police Department.

There are CERT opportunities available in other areas of Lincoln County with teams in Lincoln City, Toledo, and one is forming in Siletz as well.

Citizens interested in future CERT training courses may by calling Melanie Nelson at 541-265-9461.