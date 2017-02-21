Weather or Not: Into the Cooler

Tuesday, Feb. 21st – Lincoln County

Summary: Showers, some rather heavy, and breezy yesterday, with temps near seasonal.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 51F/43F/26mph/0.55”

Depoe Bay: 49F/42F/29mph/0.57”

Newport: 50F/43F/28mph/0.84”

Waldport: 51F/43F/34mph/0.93”

Yachats: 51F/45F/29mph/0.95”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 800’, overcast @ 1,300’

Visibility: 5 miles/Wind: WSW 3 mph/Altimeter: 29.86”

Forecast: Our rain bucket receives another quarter to half inch today before the heavier precipitation turns to showers tonight and tomorrow. The mercury dips into the cooler range over the next several days as highs in the mid-40s and lows in the mid-30s are projected. Winds should be light to moderate through Wednesday. Outlook is for a slight chance of a showery rain/snow mix Wednesday night, rain showers Thursday, showers likely Friday, then a chance of showers, but some partial clearing, too, Saturday through Monday. Temperatures beginning to warm a bit by early next week.

Seafood & Wine Festival… Mainly light winds, showers, sunbreaks and cool temperatures throughout the event; high 45F, low 35F.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there’s wet pavement with 40F in the passes. Willamette Valley highways are wet, temperatures 40-45F. The Columbia River Gorge has wet roads, too, thermometer readings near 40F. For the Cascades, snow flurries, packed snow, and 30F in the passes, the snow level is 3,000 feet, carry chains or traction tires, except chains required over Santiam Pass, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for 6-12 inches of snow in the passes through this evening. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are WNW 5-15 knots this morning with seas 7 feet at 12 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect through this afternoon. Variable winds 10-20 knots gusting 25 at times are expected through Saturday, swells 7-8 feet. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rain, breezy, surf 5-6 feet (low).

* Tides

02/21 Tue 07:56 AM 7.66 H

02/21 Tue 03:07 PM 1.32 L

02/21 Tue 09:52 PM 6.26 H

02/22 Wed 02:47 AM 4.17 L

In Short: Heavy rain, then showers, cool and unsettled.