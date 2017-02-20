The Oscar’s! All the fun and glitz without having to drive to Hollywood!

Experience the Glitz and Glamour of The OSCARS at the 1ST ANNUAL OSCAR VIEWING PARTY, February 26th at the Newport Elks Club!



And the winner is . . . you!

Enjoy a night on the Red Carpet with photos, food, trivia and prizes hosted by the Newport Elks Lodge in partnership with players from the Newport Performing Arts Center. View The Oscars on the big screen! Prizes for Best Dressed, and Oscar Trivia! This isn’t your Grandpa’s Elks Lodge – get decked out or come as you are! $10 for food, fun and a cash bar!

Everyone is welcome – you do not have to be a member to attend this event – membership information will be available. Proceeds benefit the Elks Scholarship Fund and Performing Arts Center.

The Elks do great work in our community including thousands of dollars in scholarships for local youth, The Hoop Shoot, hosting over 700 people at the Community Christmas Dinner, food boxes, financial support for The ELKS Casey Eye institute, hosting the CASA Beach Bash and much more! The Elks hosted our CSC All Staff meeting at no charge for this wonderful space, with one of the best views in town. We sure appreciate all of our local non-profit partners and are happy to share your information with our networks.

See you on the Red Carpet!