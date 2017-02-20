Calling all tree lovers!!!

TREE SEEDLING SALE

The Lincoln County Small Woodlands Association will host their annual native tree seedling sale on Saturday, February 25th at the 4H Building at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Newport. Hours 10am-3pm, or until supplies run out.

At this sale a number of native tree seedlings and some native shrub species will be available. This annual event is designed to provide the public with affordable native tree seedlings, promote natural resource conservation awareness, and to increase forest owners’ knowledge and abilities as stewards of their land.

Most seedlings will be $2. Contact jsteere@miami-corp.com w/questions

Species will include Douglas fir, Western Hemlock, Western Red Cedar, Noble Fir, Sitka Spruce, Coastal Redwood, Giant Sequoia, Colorado Spruce (blue), Ponderosa Pine(valley) Shore Pine, Japanese Larch, Big Leaf Maple, Red Alder, Oregon Ash, White Oak, Pacific Willow, Cottonwood. Shrubs will include Oregon Grape, Mock Orange, Indian Plum, Red Osier Dogwood, Vine Maple .

Larger orders 100 – 300+ of Douglas Fir, Hemlock, Noble Fir, & Red Cedar should be available.