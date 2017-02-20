JaSkaMon, The Gladiators & Droop Lion @ Side Door Cafe – Eden Hall

JaSkaMon opens for legendary The Gladiators with Droop Lion at the Side Door Café/Eden Hall in Gleneden Beach, Oregon this Friday February 24, 2017. Doors open at 8 pm. Show starts at 8:15 pm. Tickets are $10 per person. Appetizers and drinks sold separately. Must be 21 and over. Purchase advance tickets at Side Door Café or call 1-541-764-3825.

JaSkaMon, the premier reggae pop dance band of the Pacific Northwest, will open the show for The Gladiators with Droop Lion, the legendary Jamaican reggae band on its North American tour, at the Side Door Café/Eden Hall in Gleneden Beach Oregon this Friday, February 24 2017. Doors open at 8 p.m. and show starts at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person. Must be 21 and over. Purchase advance tickets at The Side Door Café or call 541-364-1091.