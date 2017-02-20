Chowder Bowl Nye Beach to host March 1st “Dine Out for Samaritan House”

Chowder Bowl will host the March 1st “Dine Out for Samaritan House.” The restaurant, renowned for their thick and creamy clam chowder, will generously donate 50% of sales to help support Samaritan House, a shelter for homeless families with children. Their’s is by far the biggest donation of any monthly Dine Out each year! In fact, they are the largest donor in the Because We Care Club, made up of corporate or group donors to Samaritan House.

The Chowder Bowl sets itself apart from other seafood restaurants with their unique location, love of Newport, and excellent customer service. Since its inception in 1980, the Chowder Bowl has played an active role in the transformation of Nye Beach, doing an excellent job preserving the architecture and history of the 1920’s and 30’s. They proudly serve milk-based, thick and creamy clam chowder and use only the best quality sea clams. Their clam chowder is so good they’ve been featured on “The Today Show”, in Coastal Living Magazine, and received the 2010 & 2011 Newport News-Times “Best Clam Chowder” Award.

Samaritan House has been providing homeless families in Lincoln County with safe shelter and assistance in transitioning to self-sufficiency since 1988. Comprehensive case management and educational programming surround the residents with a supportive and sympathetic atmosphere where they can learn the necessary skills to be independent. For more information, visit www.samfamshelter.org or call 541-574-8898.