Weather or Not: Rain to the Chief

Monday, Feb. 20th – Lincoln County

Summary: Showers, sunny periods, cool and windy yesterday, rain overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 50F/42F/33mph/1.90”

Depoe Bay: 50F/42F/39mph/1.37”

Newport: 50F/41F/38mph/1.48”

Waldport: 49F/42F/36mph/1.85”

Yachats: 50F/43F/41mph/1.54”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 800’, broken @ 1,300’, overcast @ 1,900’

Visibility: 4 miles/Wind: NE 5 mph/Altimeter: 29.39”

Forecast: If you’re off for Presidents Day, it’s time to curl up with a good book while rain, heavy at times, dominates the outdoors. High this afternoon 50F and light east winds early veering to the southwest 15-20 mph gusting 35 by noon or so. Tonight, showers in the evening, steady rain developing after 10:00pm, low of 45F. Rain tomorrow, too, along with northwest winds gusting 30 mph. Total rainfall over the next two days could reach an additional two inches. Outlook is for showers Tuesday through Friday, clearing Saturday, then rain likely Sunday. Below average thermometer readings are expected with highs of 45F and lows of 35F.

Seafood & Wine Festival… Chance of showers Thursday and Friday, sunny Saturday, rain on Sunday. Mainly light winds and cool temperatures throughout the event.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there’s wet pavement with 35-40F in the passes. Willamette Valley highways are wet, temperatures 40-45F. The Columbia River Gorge has wet roads, too, thermometer readings near 35-40F. For the Cascades, snow flurries, packed snow, and 30-35F in the passes, the snow level is 4,000 feet.

* Outlook for holiday weekend travelers is wet highways and windy through tonight at the lower elevations including the Coast Range; in the Cascades, occasional snow showers with several inches of accumulation predicted in the passes today and tonight, carry chains or traction tires.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are ENE 5-10 knots this morning with seas 11-12 feet at 14 seconds. A Gale Warning is in effect until 11:00am this morning. Moderate NW winds are expected Tuesday through Thursday, swells 7-8 feet. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rain, breezy, surf 8-10 feet (moderate).

* Tides

02/20 Mon 06:53 AM 7.54 H

02/20 Mon 02:10 PM 1.77 L

02/20 Mon 08:53 PM 5.84 H

02/21 Tue 01:40 AM 4.32 L

In Short: Rainy and windy, then showers, cool and unsettled.