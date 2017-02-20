Round One nearly complete for Newport Vision 2040

A nearly overflow citizen turn-out for Newport’s Vision 2040 Town Hall meetings at City Hall and the Recreation Center – around 300 participants.

The whole point is to help the city council and future city councils understand what current residents like about living in the Newport area and what they want to improve on. HDR consulting led the citizen groups through a journey of their imagination where priorities were named and improvements listed. Among the more common desirable aspects of living in Newport was its scenic qualities, small town feel, nearly unlimited recreational opportunities and measured growth. But they clearly indicated that there has not be enough affordable housing for families who work and live here – and the situation is going from bad to worse. And they want something done about it. They also want to improve and refine tourist opportunities and develop a wider variety of employment opportunities, capitalizing on the expanding Hatfield Marine Science Center and Oregon Museum of Science and Industry at South Beach.

And they want to keep Newport livable.

HDR consultants gathered a lot of survey sheets flush with data and statements which they will now begin to pull together to help outine a collective sense of a preferred future for the Newport Area. But the data gathering is by NO means finished. Over the next couple of months HDR will do a great deal of outreach to the business community, tourism services providers, Hatfield Marine Science Center, the building community, social services providers and more – all to help round out how the community envisions Newport going out 25 years.

A first draft of the Vision 2040 Report is due out in a couple of months with a final draft complete by late summer.

HDR consultants say once a final report is published, the community and the city council will have a pretty clear idea of what the community thinks and feels about where it lives along with high-consensus ideas about what can be done to preserve what’s good, fix what needs fixing and what adding what would compliment what’s already great about the area.

Should be fun reading right about Fall.