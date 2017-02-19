Vehicle vs Pedestrian crash on Highway 20 blocking all travel – Highway shut down

3:30PM

Emergency responders are on scene of an vehicle vs. pedestrian traffic crash on Highway 20, 5.5 miles east of Newport.

BIG TRAFFIC BACKUP!!

4:30pm

Lincoln County Scan is reporting that the victim was transported to PCH in Newport. Usually, when someone suffers life threatening injuries they’re flown by air ambulance to Corvallis. No information yet on the extent of injuries.

4:35pm

Highway 20 westbound lane at the accident site is still closed. Eastbound lane is open. Traffic is backed up but detour signs are directing traffic to use the Bay Road.