Weather or Not: Tap On, Tap Off, etc.

Sunday, Feb. 19th – Lincoln County

Summary: Showers, tiny sunbreaks and breezy yesterday, heavier rain overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 49F/43F/27mph/0.62”

Depoe Bay: 48F/41F/31mph/0.49”

Newport: 46F/41F/33mph/0.64”

Waldport: 49F/42F/35mph/0.63”

Yachats: 47F/40F/33mph/0.92”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 1,400’ & 2,700’, broken @ 5,500’

Visibility: 5 miles/Wind: S 15 mph G31/Altimeter: 29.48”

Forecast: We’re in one of those periods of unstable atmospheric conditions today which will include some showers and possible thunderstorms with small hail. There have already been some lightning strikes recorded off Florence this morning. Southwest winds are expected to remain rather stiff, gusting as high as 40 mph this afternoon, and the thermometer tops out around 50F. The showers turn to steady rain tonight lasting through tomorrow night with up to a couple of inches, south winds 25-35 gusting 45, the low about 45F and a holiday high of 50F. Outlook is for the rain tap to be turned alternately on and off with showers through Friday, then off for a while beginning Saturday. Temps continue on the cool side as highs reach 45-50F and lows slump to 35-40F.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there’s wet pavement with 35-40F in the passes. Willamette Valley highways are wet, temperatures 40-45F. The Columbia River Gorge has wet roads, too, thermometer readings near 40F. For the Cascades, snow flurries, packed snow, and 25-30F in the passes.

* Outlook for holiday weekend travelers is wet highways through Monday night at the lower elevations including the Coast Range; in the Cascades, occasional snow with several inches of accumulation predicted in the passes during the weekend, carry chains or traction tires.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are SSW 25-30 knots this morning with seas 11-12 feet at 9 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect through this evening. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through tomorrow morning. A Gale Watch is in effect from Monday morning through Monday afternoon. Lighter NW winds are expected Tuesday through Thursday, swells falling to 6-8 feet. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers, breezy, surf 8-10 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

02/19 Sun 01:02 PM 2.09 L

02/19 Sun 07:31 PM 5.59 H

02/20 Mon 12:26 AM 4.17 L

02/20 Mon 06:53 AM 7.54 H

In Short: Showers, possible thunderstorms, rain and wind, then unsettled.