Coast Festival NOW “Stronger Together” Run 5K RUN/WALK FEBRUARY 26

This year the annual Coast Festival Run on Sunday, February 26 is becoming the Stronger Together Run and is co-sponsored by the Coast Hills Running Club and Central Oregon Coast NOW Foundation. We are still celebrating fitness and community participation, and this year we want to invite an even larger audience and greater community participation. We are all stronger when we are fit! Everyone is encouraged to run, walk or stroll in this event. There will be a competitive route for those that want to set PRs and a noncompetitive route for those that just want to be out enjoying our community and each other. The 5K (3.1 miles) route is a scenic, fairly flat, fast and fun run/walk beginning at 9:00 at the Newport Performing Arts Center, winding through Nye Beach, through Yaquina Bay State Park and back to the PAC. A shorter (about a mile) route through Nye Beach will also be offered at the same time. Following the event, local musicians “The Dolby Gang” will entertain all in the PAC lobby while we enjoy delicious clam chowder donated by Ocean Bleu at Gino’s and fabulous raffle prizes donated by local businesses.

Day of race registration begins at 8:00 at the PAC. To guarantee a t-shirt, last day to preregister ($15) with a t-shirt ($10) is Monday 2/20 at 6 pm. Shirts can be ordered for $10 without registration. The Coast Festival 5K offers a fun and exciting addition to Newport Seafood and Wine Festival weekend activities in Newport. Participants are highly encouraged to register online https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=126354. You can also register at the event (day of race, $20) starting at 8 am at the Newport Performing Arts Center (777 W. Olive Street, Newport, OR 97365), or pick up an entry brochure at the Newport Recreation Center, the Newport Chamber of Commerce, and various other businesses around town. Early registration is encouraged, Coast Festival t-shirts are only guaranteed for those registering by 6 pm on Feb. 20.