Weather or Not: A Buckled Jet Stream

Saturday, Feb. 18th – Lincoln County

Summary: Mixed sky yesterday, chilly northwest winds, light rain this morning.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Rain…

Lincoln City: 54F/45F/0.07”

Depoe Bay: 54F/44F/0.03”

Newport: 52F/43F/0.03”

Waldport: 51F/45F/0.03”

Yachats: 51F/43F/0.02”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 1,100’, 2,400’ & 3,200’

Visibility: 7 miles/Wind: NNW 9 mph/Altimeter: 29.48”

Forecast: Due to a buckle in the Jet Stream, much of the precipitation over the Northeast Pacific will be headed into California over the next couple of days. However, it still looks like we’ll have a fairly wet holiday weekend here on the Central Coast, too. Beginning with some light rain or showers today, heavier rain is then projected for tonight and tomorrow, winds backing to the south 20-25 mph gusting 40, high temps about 50F and a low of 40-45F. Outlook is for rainy and breezy conditions for Presidents’ Day, then showers and sunbreaks Tuesday through Friday. Cool, as the mercury stalls at 45F during the afternoons and drops to 35-40F at night throughout the extended period.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there’s wet pavement with 40-45F in the passes. Willamette Valley highways are wet, temperatures 45-50F. The Columbia River Gorge has bare roads, thermometer readings near 40F. For the Cascades, expect packed snow, slush and spots of ice, 30-32F in the passes.

* Outlook for holiday weekend travelers is wet highways through Monday night at the lower elevations including the Coast Range; in the Cascades, occasional snow with several inches of accumulation predicted in the passes during the weekend, carry chains or traction tires.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are NW 15-20 knots this morning with seas 9 feet at 11 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect until 10:00am this morning. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect from this evening through tomorrow afternoon. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect from late tonight through Monday afternoon. Gale force southerlies are expected Monday and Monday night; combined seas building to 18-20 feet. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Chance of showers, breezy, surf 6-8 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

02/18 Sat 11:53 AM 2.21 L

02/18 Sat 06:07 PM 5.69 H

02/18 Sat 11:22 PM 3.72 L

02/19 Sun 05:54 AM 7.59 H

In Short: Chance of showers, wet and windy, then unsettled.