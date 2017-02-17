Sewer spills NW 48th Schooner Creek and NW 56th pump station

NW 48th Street, Schooner Creek, & NW 56th Street Pump Station Overflows

Beginning at approximately 1:00 pm on Friday, February 17th, 2017 the NW 48th Street Pump Station began overflowing due to clogged pumps. To stop flow to the station to allow for repair, City crews were forced to shut down the Schooner Creek Pump station and the 56th Street pump station at approximately 2:30 pm, causing these stations to overflow soon after. All pump stations were returned to service and the spills were stopped at approximately 5:00 pm.

Signs warning of the recent sewage overflows are posted at the affected areas and sampling is being conducted to determine when the water is safe for contact. Contact with water contaminated with bacteria can increase the risk of disease. Please avoid contact with these waterbodies until further notice.

Please contact the City of Newport Public Works at 541-574-3366 with any questions.