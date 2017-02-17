Weather or Not: Wet Weekend

Friday, Feb. 17th – Lincoln County

Summary: Heavy rain early, showers later, gusty winds, seasonal temps yesterday.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 54F/45F/19mph/1.27”

Depoe Bay: 51F/44F/29mph/1.03”

Newport: 52F/43F/39mph/1.05”

Waldport: 52F/44F/34mph/0.85”

Yachats: 51F/42F/31mph/0.95”

Regional Record Rainfall Yesterday…

Portland 1.70” (previous 1.42” in 1970)

McMinnville 1.58” (previous 1.53” in 1970)

Eugene 1.69” (previous 1.45” in 1970)

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 6,000’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: ENE 6 mph/Altimeter: 29.69”

Forecast: A chance of showers continues today, tonight and tomorrow before more serious rainfall returns, light and variable winds, highs 50-55F and lows 40-45F. Outlook is for the next organized weather system to impact the Central Coast on Sunday bringing steady rain and moderate winds; a much stronger storm is now projected to arrive Monday, lasting into Tuesday, with high winds and possibly heavy rain, followed by showers Wednesday and Thursday. The mercury is expected to be slightly below average with highs of 45-50F and lows 40-45F.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on Winter’s rapidly changing conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there’s patchy fog and damp pavement with 40-45F in the passes. Willamette Valley highways are bare, temperatures 45-50F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry roads, thermometer readings near 40F. For the Cascades, expect packed snow, spots of ice, and 30-32F in the passes, carry chains or traction tires.

* Outlook for holiday weekend travelers is mainly wet highways through Monday night at the lower elevations including the Coast Range; in the Cascades, occasional accumulating snow down to pass level is predicted all weekend.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are E 5-10 knots this morning and seas have fallen to 10-11 feet at 11 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through this afternoon. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect from this afternoon through late tonight. Another round of strong southerlies is possible beginning Sunday; swells building from 15-22 feet. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Possible showers, breezy, surf 8-10 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

02/17 Fri 10:52 AM 2.17 L

02/17 Fri 04:57 PM 6.09 H

02/17 Fri 10:30 PM 3.08 L

02/18 Sat 05:04 AM 7.75 H

In Short: Chance of showers, drying, then wet and windy.