Lincoln Pops Orchestra Tonight! For your dancing pleasure in Gleneden Beach!



Dance Tonight!

Join the Lincoln Pops Orchestra for all your favorites from the Big Band era. With 24 members (including three vocalists), the Lincoln Pops are ready to entertain YOU!

7pm – 9:30pm

Thursday, Feb. 16

Gleneden Beach Community Club

110 Azalea St. in Gleneden Beach

(Four miles south of Lincoln City)

It’s the best kept secret in Lincoln County

Every month at the GB Community Club

Lincoln County’s community Big Band, the Lincoln Pops Orchestra, is a treasure of the Oregon Coast. With 24 musicians, including three vocalists, and ages ranging from 16 to 85, the Lincoln Pops plays favorites from the swing era, Latin charts and ALL KINDS of dance music.

On the third Thursday of each month (except January) the Lincoln Pops has a dance at the Gleneden Beach Community Club, 110 Azalea St. in Gleneden Beach (just south of Lincoln City). There is a big wooden dance floor for those who want to cut a rug, and plenty of seating for those who just want to sit and listen.

Refreshments are available. Tickets, sold at the door, are just $6. All ages are welcome at the monthly dances, and you can dress as you like. You don’t need to have a partner to enjoy this evening of terrific dance music.

Mark your calendars for our 2017 monthly dance calendar — we meet on the third Thursday of every month (except January) at the GB Community Center:

February 16 — 7pm to 9:30pm*

March 16 — 7:30pm to 10pm

April 20 — 7:30pm to 10pm

May 18 — 7:30pm to 10pm

June 15 — 7:30pm to 10pm

August 17 — 7:30pm to 10pm

September 21 — 7:30pm to 10pm

October 19 — 7:30pm to 10pm

November 16 — 7pm-9:30pm*

December 21 — 7pm-9:30pm*

Did you miss our Feb. 11 Sweetheart Dance at the Lincoln City Cultural Center? Don’t worry — the Lincoln Pops Orchestra has three more dances scheduled at the Lincoln City Cultural Center this year: Sunday, July 2; Saturday, Sept. 16; and New Year’s Eve. Showtime is 7 pm.

We hope to see you at our next monthly Big Band dance — you’re always welcome. For more information, call Amanda (PR Director) at 541-272-9597