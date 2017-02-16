Lincoln City Mayor Don Williams to give “State of the City” Address at Chamber Luncheon

LINCOLN CITY MAYOR TO GIVE STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS AT UPCOMING LUNCH FORUM

Lincoln City Mayor Don Williams will give the State of the City Address at the Tuesday, February 28th Lunch Forum at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy 101. The Chamber luncheon will begin at 11:45am and the cost will be $12. The luncheon is sponsored by the Artists’ Studio Association.

The public is always invited to attend Chamber Lunch Forums and should RSVP to the Chamber by calling or emailing the Chamber by 5pm Wednesday, February 22nd.

For more information contact the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce at (541) 994-3070 or e-mail info@lcchamber.com or visit the website at www.LCchamber.com. The Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce is an organization made up of local business members supporting one another and the community. Their office is located at 4039 NW Logan Road, Lincoln City.