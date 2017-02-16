President Trump’s battle over immigration is showing up in state legislatures – including Oregon
A group of Republican legislators introduced bills Wednesday in Salem that would make sweeping changes to Oregon’s stance towards undocumented immigrants.
One bill would withdraw Oregon’s status as a sanctuary state. Anther would make English the official language of Oregon and require employers to check workers’ eligibility against a federal immigration database. But neither bill is likely to move through the Democrat-controlled Legislature.
Here’s the story in The Oregonian. Click here.
