Calling for auditions: Barefoot In The Park – Theatre West – Lincoln City



Theatre West is issuing an audition call for their production of Barefoot in the Park, a comedy by Neil Simon. The director is Bryan Kirsch. He gave a memorable performance in Jake’s Women this season. He is currently appearing in The Dinner Party. Bryan directed Social Security in 2015.

Auditions will be held at the theatre located at 3536 HWY 101 in Lincoln City on Sunday and Monday, March 5 and 6 at 7:00 P.M.

The play will run from May 4 through May 27, 2017. It will be presented on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 P.M. with call at 6:30 P.M. There will be a Sunday matinee at 2:00 P.M. on a date to be determined after the play is cast.

The cast consists of two women and four men.

This is the fourth play of the Theatre West season celebrating Neil Simon. Paul and Corie Bratter are newlyweds in every sense of the word. He’s a straight-as-an-arrow lawyer and she’s a free spirit always looking for the latest kick. Their new apartment is her most recent find. It is too expensive with bad plumbing and in need of a paint job. After a six day honeymoon, they get a surprise visit from Corie’s loopy mother and decide to play matchmaker during a dinner with their neighbor-in-the-attic Velasco, where everything that can go wrong, does. Paul just doesn’t understand Corie, as she sees it. He’s too staid, too boring and she just wants him to be a little more spontaneous, running “barefoot in the park” would be a start…

Theatre West is a non-profit, all volunteer community theatre whose roots in the community go back to 1975. Membership dues are minimal at $15.00 per year for an individual $25.00 for a couple and $35.00 for a family. Everyone in the community is invited to join and support our Lincoln City community theatre. More information about the theatre may be found at www.theatrewest.com or call (541) 994-5663.