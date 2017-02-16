School Board gives Schools Superintendent Steve Boynton an “A” – and an “Extra Credit” too!

LCSD Board of Directors 16-17 Evaluation of Superintendent Steve Boynton

The Lincoln County School District Board of Directors has completed their annual evaluation of Superintendent Steve Boynton using a new evaluation instrument approved by the board in January 2017. The Board based the evaluation on four board-developed goals for the Superintendent.

The Board commended Superintendent Boynton on his management of fiscal resources, noting the District is fiscally strong and citing the recent “clean” audit.

Board members are encouraged by the district’s upward movement with respect to student growth and achievement, and look forward to seeing the trend continue and grow.

The Superintendent has ensured that student opportunities have grown by expanding career/technical education opportunities as well as online and dual credit classes.

Discussions are continuing with the Superintendent regarding his contract, which will be publicly shared as a final contract is developed. The board would like to offer Superintendent Boynton a three-year contract, the longest allowed by state law. They will be meeting with the superintendent in the coming months to establish goals for the 2017/18 year.