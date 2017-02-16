Flood Advisory for travelers…

A Small Stream Flood Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Poor Drainage Areas in Polk County, Benton County, Southwestern Marion County, and Western Linn County. The Advisory is in effect until 11:45am this morning.

* Local law enforcement is reporting small stream flooding and areas of water on roadways between Salem and Silverton. Expect minor flooding in poor drainage areas. One to two inches of rain fell overnight with additional rounds of heavy showers this morning.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include Salem, Corvallis, Albany, Dallas, Sweet Home, Lebanon, Monmouth, Silverton, Independence, Stayton, Philomath, Jefferson, Turner, Brownsville, Lyons, Falls City, Scio, Monroe, Eola and Mehama.

* This includes the following highways in Oregon…

Interstate 5 between mile markers 212 and 263.

US Highway 20 west of Corvallis between mile markers 35 and 56.

US Highway 20 from Corvallis to Albany between mile markers 1 and 11.

US Highway 20 east of Albany between mile markers 1 and 37.

State Highway 18 between mile markers 22 and 28.

State Highway 22 from Valley Junction to Salem between mile markers 1 and 26.

State Highway 22 east of Salem between mile markers 2 and 27.

