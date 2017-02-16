Weather or Not: In the Aftermath

Thursday, Feb. 16th – Lincoln County

Summary: Strong southerlies and heavy rain at times yesterday with warm temps.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 58F/52F/51mph/1.76”

Depoe Bay: 58F/50F/36mph/1.59”

Newport: 57F/50F/40mph/1.86”

Waldport: 58F/52F/44mph/1.78”

Yachats: 60F/52F/46mph/2.39”

Regional Wind Gusts…

Mary’s Peak: 78mph

Cape Blanco: 67mph

Cape Disappointment: 67mph

Pacific City: 57mph

Garibaldi: 56mph

Cannon Beach: 55mph

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: fog/overcast @ 300’

Visibility: 0.75 miles/Wind: calm/Altimeter: 29.40”

Forecast: Typical storm-aftermath weather is on tap today with showers, a chance of thunderstorms, south winds gusting 20-25 mph and cooler as the mercury drops to 45-50F this afternoon. Tonight, showers remain likely, low near 40F. It should be drier tomorrow, though there’s still a slight chance of showers and a high of 50F is expected. Outlook is for a chance of showers Saturday, rainy and breezy Sunday and Monday, then showers Tuesday and Wednesday. The next dry days with some serious sunshine are about a week out. Temps stay seasonal as highs reach 50F and lows dip to 40-45F.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on Winter’s rapidly changing conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there’s wet pavement, temps 45-50F in the passes. Willamette Valley highways are wet, temperatures near 50F. The Columbia River Gorge has wet roads, thermometer readings near 35F. For the Cascades, expect mostly wet pavement, some areas of slush, and 32-35F in the passes, carry chains or traction tires. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are down to SW 5-10 knots this morning and seas have fallen to 14 feet at 11 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect through this evening. Another round of strong southerlies is possible by Sunday; swells 10 feet or so for the next several days. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers, breezy, surf 10-12 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

02/16 Thu 09:58 AM 2.06 L

02/16 Thu 04:01 PM 6.68 H

02/16 Thu 09:48 PM 2.33 L

02/17 Fri 04:22 AM 7.97 H

In Short: Showers, chance of thunderstorms, then continued unsettled.