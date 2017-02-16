Calling All Green Thumbs!

Coastal winds, drenching rains and a cool maritime climate, present a challenge for those who want to grow vegetables and flowers in Lincoln County. Garden structures that can retain heat and provide protection from the wind are a great solution for establishing early plantings and protecting delicate seedlings from the outside elements. Heat loving plants, such as tomatoes, peppers, basil and eggplants can remain under shelter throughout the year.

“More On Greenhouses” is the second in the Lincoln County Master Gardeners Round Table series for 2017. If you want to learn how to jump start your garden, maximize earlier yields and work in the soil year-round, the “More On Greenhouses” Round Table presentation will offer a great opportunity. This Round Table will take place on Thursday, February 16, from 10 a.m. until noon in the community room of the Oregon Coast Community College campus in South Beach.

Dan Barrett, owner of Toledo’s, Affordable Space, will present a range of greenhouse concepts and building designs, from small cloches to commercial hot houses. He will discuss and answer questions about size, construction, coverings, soil, heat retention and much more. For those who are handy and would like to fabricate their own structure, information on where to find materials for greenhouse and cloche construction will be available.

Sally Reill, a long time master gardener with many years of experience using greenhouses, will answer questions about various ways in which to use a greenhouse. She will discuss heating, ventilation and other topics of interest related and essential to growing successfully in these garden structures.

This informative event is free to all but please call the OSU Extension Office at 541-574-6534, ext. 57411 to ensure adequate seating and materials.