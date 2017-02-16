Co. Commissioners put Toledo area pool on the ballot – And concerns about roads

The Lincoln County Commission Wednesday approved the placement on the May Ballot a question – should the Toledo Pool be given upgrades so the community doesn’t lose its pool? If the ballot question passes, property taxes within the boundaries of a new pool and recreation district would go up an additional 77-cents per thousand dollars of assessed valuation.

The new Toledo Pool and Recreation District would overlay the Toledo Rural Fire Protection District, which includes the city of Toledo and areas around it.

The annual tax increase on property within the district would be $231 dollars on a $300,000 home, $192 on a $250,000 home, $154 dollars on a $200K home and $115 a year on a $150,000 dollar home…that’s on the homes official Assessed Value. Not necessarily its market value.

Supporters of the tax hike say without it Toledo and surrounding areas would lose their aging pool and would have to drive to Newport to enjoy an indoor pool. The May election date is May 16th.

Asking the State Legislature to help keep local roads in good repair.

And county commissioners got a report on what Lincoln County would like to get from the state legislature to keep Lincoln County roads in good shape. Commissioners expressed concern because road maintenance funding is softening for local county roads statewide. Officials say that revenues have been going down over the past few years and may continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Commissioners were told that while Lincoln County Roads are in pretty good shape, if the state doesn’t come up with more money, Lincoln County roads will begin to deteriorate noticeably. They learned that when roads deteriorate for lack of maintenance it costs 6 to to 14 times as much to rebuild them from scratch.

Commissioners learned that the state is in a budget quandry what with the PERS retirement issue and the failure of the recent corporate income tax ballot measure. It was reported that other sources of revenue, short of a gas tax increase, could include hiking fees for driver’s licenses and vehicle fees, a special assessment on all electric cars whose drivers don’t pay any gas tax, a first time title fee, higher local registration fee, studded tire tax, roadway tolling, revenue from the State Lottery, a boost in the statewide property tax, a vehicle excise tax or simply tap into the county’s general, all-purpose fund.

Oregon voters have made it plain they don’t want a gas tax increase, which means that if the tax rate kept up with inflation, the hit to the taxpayers’ pocketbook would be more tolerable. But the state’s tax rate hasn’t risen in many years. Not one penny.

The commissioners instructed the public works director to draw up the county’s road maintenance needs and have them presented to the state legislature which is currently in session.