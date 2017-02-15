Portland starting to wake up to the need to be prepared for “The Big One”

While those living along the Oregon Coast have “had it up to here” with talk about the Cascadia Subduction Zone folks living in the Portland area are just getting up to speed on what The Big One means to their large metro city.

The Portland City Club has just released a plan so that Portlandians can be as prepared as they can be when the big one hits. And while the information is about how the Rose City can best cope and then recover from the shaker, there is some good advice and a constructive “mind set” for those living along the coast which will get a big more of a jolt than Portland.

Here’s the story and the full Portland City Club Report. Click here.