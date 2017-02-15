Oregon National Guard asks the state for $21 million to clean up lead contamination in armories statewide

The Oregon National Guard is asking the state legislature to allocated $21 Million dollars to help clean up lead contamination caused by indoor shooting range activities in at least ten National Guard Armory buildings around the state, including the one in Newport at 541 SW Coast Highway. The Newport National Guard Building has been closed to public events and any other public activities until the clean up is funded – either by the state legislature or some other source.

Here’s more on the story, and a bit of history on the issue in The Oregonian. Click here.