Newport: Two busted for firearm thefts and drugs

This week Newport Police got a tip that a stolen gun sale was about to happen in the 600 block of SW 9th. Newport Police and Sheriff’s Deputies cased out the location. When the suspects pulled up in a small tan hatchback the officers and deputies moved in. Both suspects were removed from the car and were quickly handcuffed.

Inside the car officers and deputies found a number of stolen rifles, a stolen handgun along with meth and drug paraphernalia.

Robert Bauman, 30, of Newport, was arrested and booked into the county jail for trying to sell stolen weapons, being a felon in possession of firearms, possession of meth and three outstanding arrest warrants. His alleged partner in crime, Anthony Garcia, 29, also of Newport, was booked for possession of stolen weapons, possession of meth, violation of parole and trying to get contraband into the jail.

Bauman’s bail was set at $280,000; Garcia’s bail was set at $150,000.