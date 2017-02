The Coast Guard responded to a mayday call this week from the Newport crew of the F/V Predator which ran aground near Akutan, AK. The Coast Guard came on scene and airlifted the crew to safety.

Reports say the vessel ran hard aground on some rocks causing an 8 inch crack in the hull. The crew broke out pumps but the water was coming in faster than they could pump it out. But again, the crew is safe.