Weather or Not: Batten Down the Hatches

Wednesday, Feb. 15th – Lincoln County

Summary: Thickening clouds yesterday, rain by late afternoon, gusty winds, warm temps.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 59F/49F/31mph/0.33”

Depoe Bay: 60F/43F/43mph/0.33”

Newport: 59F/45F/46mph/0.20”

Waldport: 59F/43F/45mph/0.29”

Yachats: 61F/48F/47mph/0.31”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 1,000’, broken @ 1,400’, overcast @ 2,000’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: SE 8 mph/Altimeter: 29.78”

A High Wind Warning issued by the National Weather Service for the Central Coast, remains in effect through 10:00am this morning near beaches and headlands.

A second High Wind Warning for all areas of the Central Coast is in effect from 1:00pm this afternoon through 6:00am tomorrow morning.

There will be two peak periods of strong winds. The first will affect beaches and headlands this morning. Another surge of strong winds will arrive this afternoon and last well into tonight. Winds near beaches and headlands this morning 25-35 mph with gusts to 55-65 mph. Then, near beaches and headlands this afternoon and tonight, south winds 40-50 mph with gusts to 65-80 mph. Coastal communities this afternoon through tonight 25-40 mph with gusts to 55-65 mph. Winds will be strong enough to affect travel as well as cause tree and/or possibly property damage and power disruptions, especially later this afternoon and tonight.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

Forecast: Our short hiatus from the stormy weather came to an abrupt end overnight, and it looks like wet and occasionally windy conditions for the next several days. Along with the big breeze, periods of heavy rain are expected today and tonight with up to a couple inches possible, highs 55-60F and lows 45-50F. Tomorrow, the main storm system will have passed, leaving showers and possible thunderstorms in its wake. Cooler temps, too, as the high just reaches 50F. Outlook is for a chance of showers Friday and Saturday, rain likely Sunday and Monday, then showers Tuesday. Highs near 50F and lows of 40-45F throughout the extended period.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there’s wet pavement, temps 45-50F in the passes. Willamette Valley highways are wet, temperatures near 50F. The Columbia River Gorge has possible spots of ice, thermometer readings near 32F. For the Cascades, expect spots of ice with rain and 32F in the passes, carry chains or traction tires. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are S 30-40 knots this morning with rough combined seas 16-17 feet at 11 seconds. A Gale Warning is in effect through this afternoon. A Storm Warning is in effect from this afternoon through late tonight. Winds and seas should begin subsiding tomorrow; no additional storms are predicted through Sunday. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rain, very windy, surf 10-15 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

02/15 Wed 09:09 AM 1.95 L

02/15 Wed 03:12 PM 7.35 H

02/15 Wed 09:10 PM 1.54 L

02/16 Thu 03:44 AM 8.20 H

In Short: Heavy rain, high wind, then showers and unsettled.