10:43pm

Report of a bed on fire at a home at 735 SE Bird Avenue in Waldport. Residents are evacuating.

10:47pm

One female from the home may have been injured. Medic unit enroute.

10:53pm

Arriving fire crews report smoke in the area. People have evacuated. No flames seen from the outside.

11:05pm

Sounds like fire crews have the situation under control. No additional fire units are needed.