Cow self-rescues leaving rescuers holding an empty rope…

Never under-estimate the power of a cow even if it’s bogged down in river mud.

Fire-Rescue firefighters from Waldport, Yachats and Toledo were confounded by their inability to quickly rescue a cow that had wandered into high water, sinking deep into the mud at Elkhorn and North Beaver Creek Roads.

Firefighters tried a number of tactics but none worked. So they called in a vet from Newport and ordered a large animal harness from somewhere in Toledo.

While firefighters looked on, little did they know that the cow was about as fed up with the situation as they were. Just before the harness from Toledo pulled up, the cow gave it the “ole bovine try” and got enough feet unstuck to make some progress up the incline to drier ground. And once self-rescued it slogged farther up the hill toward the barn.

Rescue over.

Return to base.