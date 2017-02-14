Yachats: Surf Rescue off 101 at milepost 170, south of Yachats

5:48pm
Yachats Fire-Rescue is racing south on Highway 101 south of Yachats at Bob Creek, on a report that two young males are stuck either in or just outside a cave facing the ocean at that location. Yachats Fire-Rescue is enroute.
5:52pm
Coast Guard Rescue Helo in Newport has been notified so they can launch immediately if needed.
6:03pm
Rescuers say they can’t get to the two trapped males. Coast Guard helo out of Newport has been given a “go” to launch and rendezvous at Bob Creek State Park, six miles south of Yachats in Lane County.
Can’t find them.
7:35pm
Rescuers now say they’ve spotted the two. A rope rescue team has been dispatched to the scene at Bob Creek State Park.
8:02pm
The rescue is gathering right at mile post 170, six miles south of Yachats.
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.