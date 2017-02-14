Siletz Tribe puts enhanced communications into Toledo Police Cruisers

The Toledo Police Department would like to thank the Siletz Tribal Contribution Fund for their generosity and support of our department and community. Sergeant Michael Pace recently accepted a grant award of $1,679.94 for the purchase of six iPads at a grant awards ceremony held at the Chinooks Winds Casino in Lincoln City. The iPads replaced the antiquated laptops in the officer’s patrol cars. The iPads offer a wide range of versatility including: relaying pertinent information between the Toledo Public Safety Dispatch Center and the Toledo Police Department Officers, report writing in the field, video and picture capabilities, and internet access for investigative purposes. Obtaining the iPads also enables the Toledo Police Department to complete its transition to a new Report Management System and Computer Aided Dispatch. This will allow the Toledo Public Safety Dispatch Center to provide more localized services to other government agencies. And you can see from the iPad screen they’re getting a lot of use already.

Thank you Siletz Charitable Contribution Fund for your continued support to the Toledo Police Department, Toledo Public Safety Dispatch Center, and our communities!