Pair of High Wind Watches issued…

A High Wind Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Central Coast, in effect from this evening through Wednesday morning near beaches and headlands.

A second High Wind Watch has also been issued for the Central Coast, in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

There will be two peaks in the winds. One near beaches and headlands later tonight and early Wednesday, and a second, stronger peak in all areas along the Coast beginning mid-afternoon Wednesday through Thursday morning. Winds near beaches and headlands late this evening into Wednesday morning 25-35 mph with gusts to 60-65 mph. Then, near beaches and headlands Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, 35-45 mph with gusts to 75 mph. Coastal communities Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night 25-35 mph with gusts to 65 mph. Winds will be strong enough to affect travel as well as cause tree and/or possibly property damage and power disruptions, especially during the Second Peak of winds later Wednesday and Wednesday night.

A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on this developing storm. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.