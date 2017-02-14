Weather or Not: A Heartwarming Day

Tuesday, Feb. 14th – Lincoln County

Summary: Mixed skies, dry, and light winds yesterday with a warmish thermometer.

Past 24 Hours High/Low…

Lincoln City: 57F/46F

Depoe Bay: 57F/35F

Newport: 59F/39F

Waldport: 56F/40F

Yachats: 58F/44F

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: E 10 mph G24/Altimeter: 30.11”

Forecast: There’s a chance we could hit 60F on this Valentine’s Day, which should warm the hearts of lovers along the Central Coast. And, to make it sweeter, dry conditions are expected to continue until late this afternoon or early evening with light southeast winds. Tonight’s a different story as rain returns, up to a half inch, the breeze builds to 10-15 mph gusting 30, and lows dip to 45-50F. Heavier rain is projected for tomorrow, maybe an inch, southerlies pick up to 30-35 mph, and the mercury rises to 55F. Outlook is for rain turning to showers Thursday, a chance of showers Friday and Saturday, rain again Sunday, then showers on Monday. Temps will remain about average for this time of year with highs of 50F and lows of 40F.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, there’s mostly bare pavement with spots of frost/ice possible, temps right at 32F in the passes. Willamette Valley highways are dry, temperatures near 35F. The Columbia River Gorge has spots of ice, thermometer readings of 25-30F. For the Cascades, expect spots of ice with 25-35F in the passes, carry chains or traction tires. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are ESE 10-15 knots this morning with seas 5 feet at 15 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect from this evening through late tonight. A Gale Watch is in effect from late tonight through late tomorrow night. Moderate to strong southerlies are expected through Thursday; seas building to 18-22 feet. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Becoming overcast, light breeze, surf 4-5 feet (low).

* Tides

02/14 Tue 08:24 AM 1.89 L

02/14 Tue 02:27 PM 8.03 H

02/14 Tue 08:35 PM 0.77 L

02/15 Wed 03:08 AM 8.42 H

In Short: Increasing clouds, stormy, then showers.